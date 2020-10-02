Kimberly Guilfoyle Sexual Harassment Allegation

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images Kimberly Guilfoyle, President Donald Trump's top fundraiser, is accused of sexually harassing her personal assistant at Fox News.

In a report for The New Yorker, journalist Jane Mayer reveals that Guilfoyle's former assistant filed a 42-page complaint against her, resulting in an out-of-court settlement that sources valued at over $4 million.

