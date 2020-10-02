Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kimberly Guilfoyle Sexual Harassment Allegation

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Kimberly Guilfoyle Sexual Harassment Allegation

Kimberly Guilfoyle Sexual Harassment Allegation

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images Kimberly Guilfoyle, President Donald Trump's top fundraiser, is accused of sexually harassing her personal assistant at Fox News.

In a report for The New Yorker, journalist Jane Mayer reveals that Guilfoyle's former assistant filed a 42-page complaint against her, resulting in an out-of-court settlement that sources valued at over $4 million.

President Donald Trump's top campaign fundraiser, Kimberly Guilfoyle, is accused of sexually harassing her former personal assistant at Fox News, resulting in her departure from the media outlet and an out-of-court settlement of more than $4 million, according to a story published Thursday by The New Yorker.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

A sexual harassment allegation against Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump's campaign fundraiser, reportedly led to her Fox News ouster and a $4 million out-of-court settlement

According to Jane Mayer's New Yorker report, Kimberly Guilfoyle forced her assistant to view...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this

gir_sus

ScullySR RT @TheDemCoalition: In order to avoid going to trial in an investigation of sexual harassment against its former star @KimGuilfoyle, @FoxN… 3 seconds ago

Meanness2732

Diana Baranowski RT @kylegriffin1: "In November, 2018, a young woman who had been one of [Kimberly] Guilfoyle's assistants at Fox News sent company executiv… 4 seconds ago

beckyloveshugs

Becky Cruze RT @NewYorker: In order to avoid going to trial in an investigation of sexual harassment against its former star Kimberly Guilfoyle, Fox ag… 6 seconds ago

PaigeMuller1

Paige Muller RT @mehdirhasan: Just in the last few hours... - Hope Hicks tests positive for Covid - New Yorker publishes investigation into allegations… 6 seconds ago

theextrasinc

Bubs™️ RT @speakup2018: A sexual harassment allegation against Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump's campaign fundraiser, reportedly led to her Fox News ous… 16 seconds ago

JimmCarr

Jim Carr A sexual harassment allegation against Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump's campaign fundraiser, reportedly led to her Fox N… https://t.co/OuZn1FQ72Y 17 seconds ago

mdewey234

martha RT @NewYorker: Kimberly Guilfoyle has maintained that her decision to leave Fox News, in 2018, was entirely voluntary. In a new investigati… 18 seconds ago