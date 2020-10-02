OSU baseball player to pursue firefighting career

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 4 minutes ago

Oregon State catcher Troy Claunch plans to follow in his family's footsteps and become a firefighter.

Baseball player who plans to go to bat for his community.

(troy claunch) "i actually have his helmet in my room."

(julian) "oh yeah?

Can you show it to me!"

Every time troy claunch sees his stepdad's fire helmet& (julian) "that's super awesome!"

It's a reminder of where he comes from.

(troy) "it's got a screw missing and everything."

Troy's stepdad & mark -- worked for the richmond fire department in northern california for more than 30 years.

(troy) "i got to go on a lot of ride along and i got to go on the fire calls.

I got to experience it first-hand, what they put themselves through but what they risk to save other people."

So when the extreme wildfires started burning in oregon, it hit home.

(troy) "just seeing the impact it has on everybody and how damaging it can be.

It's pretty scary.

Thankfully we have people out there that can help everybody else."

Troy says seeing the need for more firefighters makes him want to pursue that career path even more.

(troy) "we need people like that.

There comes a time where you're going to have to call on someone to lend a hand.

We're going to need people to extend that hand."

Troy plans to play pro baseball.

But he can't wait for the day when he trades in the baseball helmet& for a fire helmet of his own.

(troy) "i think that in the world we are in today it's really important to be conscientious of helping other people.

I think firefighters are a great example of that."

