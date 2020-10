Remains confirmed to be missing teen

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:42s - Published 1 day ago

The Glades County Sheriff's Office says they have identified a missing teen remains almost 40 years after her disappearance.

IN CORNER.LET’S CHECK IN WITH CINDY WITH AFIRST LOOK AT THE FORECASTTHE REMAINS OF A MIAMI TEEN WHOWENT MISSING ALMOST 40 YEARSAGO... HAVE BEEN CONFIRMED.GLADES COUNTY DEPUTIES SAY THEREMAINS BELONG TO 16-YEAR-OLDNICKI ELKINS.

THE PICTURE THATLOOKS LIKE AN ADULT IS ARECONSTRUCTED VERSION OF WHATSHE WOULD LOOK LIKE NOW.DEPUTIES SAY ELKINS WENT MISSINGFROM HER MIAMI HOME IN 19-81.

ITWAS VALENTINES DAY...SO SHE WENTTO SEE HER BOYFRIEND...AND NEVERRETURNED.

THE REMAINS WERE FOUNDIN GLADES COUNTY A MONTH LATER.AFTER YEARS OF RESEARCH ANDINVESTIGATING... THE IDENTITY