Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Carroll's Parrett picks Saint Francis to continue basketball career

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Carroll's Parrett picks Saint Francis to continue basketball career

Carroll's Parrett picks Saint Francis to continue basketball career

Carroll's Emily Parrett signed with Saint Francis to continue her basketball career collegiately.

4-1... final high school stop comes at carroll...it was signing day for chargers basketball play emily parrett...the standout hooper picking saint francis to continue her athletic career... as a junior last season, parrett was named first team all s-a-c, averaging 11 points, 2 assists and 2 and a half steals per game in 21 contests, helping the chargers to a 17-7 record and a sectional title... emily says she wants to study to become a physician's assistant...her full interview can be seen on the sports page at wfft dot com..




You Might Like


Tweets about this