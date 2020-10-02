Carroll's Parrett picks Saint Francis to continue basketball career Video Credit: WFFT - Published 2 days ago Carroll's Parrett picks Saint Francis to continue basketball career Carroll's Emily Parrett signed with Saint Francis to continue her basketball career collegiately. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 4-1... final high school stop comes at carroll...it was signing day for chargers basketball play emily parrett...the standout hooper picking saint francis to continue her athletic career... as a junior last season, parrett was named first team all s-a-c, averaging 11 points, 2 assists and 2 and a half steals per game in 21 contests, helping the chargers to a 17-7 record and a sectional title... emily says she wants to study to become a physician's assistant...her full interview can be seen on the sports page at wfft dot com..





You Might Like

Tweets about this

