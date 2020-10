Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for COVID-19, and now President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are beginning the quarantine process.

President Trump, First Lady To Quarantine After Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19

