Ocean Springs alum Garret Crochet leaves White Sox game with forearm tightness

From college pitcher to first round draft pick to first ever Major League post-season appearance all in a span of less than seven months, the future is very bright for Ocean Springs alum Garrett Crochet, but that future might be on hold.

- today... the 11th overall pick- of the chicago white sox, this- summer... was the first pitcher- out of the bullpen... in a- winner-take-- all game 3... against the - oakland athletics.- and after striking out the firs- two batters he- faced... crochet left the game,- with forearm tightness... - likely a u-c-l injury... which- could be code... for tommy- john... - hopefully not.- either way... bad break for the- lefty, out of tennessee... who- was consistently firing over 10- miles per hour... - during his first few outings.

- in six regular season innings..- crochet had eight - strikeouts... without allowing - single run.

- best wishes on a speedy - recovery... for the former- greyhound.-