Ocean Springs alum Garret Crochet leaves White Sox game with forearm tightness

Video Credit: WXXVDT2
From college pitcher to first round draft pick to first ever Major League post-season appearance all in a span of less than seven months, the future is very bright for Ocean Springs alum Garrett Crochet, but that future might be on hold.

Today, the 11th overall pick of the Chicago White Sox this summer was the first pitcher out of the bullpen in a winner-take-all game 3 against the Oakland Athletics. After striking out the first two batters he faced, Crochet left the game with forearm tightness, likely a UCL injury, which could be code for Tommy John. Hopefully not. Either way, bad break for the lefty out of Tennessee who was consistently firing over 100 miles per hour during his first few outings.

In six regular season innings, Crochet had eight strikeouts without allowing a single run.

Best wishes on a speedy recovery for the former Greyhound.




