Emily Parrett Signing Day Full Interview

FULL INTERVIEW: Boca Raton teacher and mom prepares for distance learningIt's certainly a different type of first day of school in Palm Beach County.
FULL INTERVIEW: Superintendent of Okeechobee County School DistrictMonday marked the first day of school for students in Okeechobee County, the second school district in the area to begin the 2020-21 academic year.
FULL INTERVIEW: Principal at North Elementary School in Okeechobee CountyMonday marked the first day of school for students in Okeechobee County, the second school district in the area to begin the 2020-21 academic year.