Gov. Stitt: Rapid point-of-care COVID-19 tests being distributed to Oklahoma

TOOL IN THEIR KIT... TESTSAPPROVED BY THE F-D-A..

ONESTHE GOVERNMENT ORDERED BYTHE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT."77 thousand new rapid testsare on their way tooklahoma.

These tests arethe new version called theAbbott LaboratoriesBinaxNOW.

They are brand newand can give accrate resultsin as little as 15minutes."JOHN HACKET JUNIOR..

THEVICE PRESIDENT OF APPLIEDRESEARCH AND TECHNOLOGY ATABBOTT LABORATORIES.

"BINAXNOW" - IS A COMPACT CREDITCARD SIZED RAPID TEST -SIMILAR TO A HOME PREGNANCYTEST.03:05 "you are receiving anasal swab and then thatswab is directly insertedinto the card and there's asmall pouch there that it'sinserted into six drops of abuffer had been placed thereprior to putting in theswab."THE GOVERNOR SAYS..

THEHEALTH DEPARTMENT WILL BEABLE TO TRAINPEOPLE AT EACH LOCATION TOADMINISTER THE TEST"Abbott lab expects to make48 million tests a month,and we are expectinghundreds of thousands inoklahoma before the end ofthe year."THE GOVERNOR SAYS THIS ISJUST ONE TOOL..

FOR COVIDTESTING..THERE ARE 83 TEST SITESACROSS THE STATE..

ANDTESTING RESULTS AREIMPROVING.

AS FOR WHO WILLGET THESE TEST FIRST.."k through 12 schools,frontline healthcareworkers, and vulnerablepopulations will be ourpriorities."THE GOVERNOR SAYS IN THECOMING DAYS..

THEY WILLSHARE MORE ON THEEXACT DISTRIBUTION PLAN.TONIGHT..

