New rules on drinks to-go

Iowa's Alcoholic Beverages Division is making some changes to it's cocktail to-go rule.

"* lawmakers approved the sale of mixed drinks to go, but now bar owners will have to be more careful in how they serve them.

The iowa alcoholic beverages division will require some sort of seal on the to?

"*go container.

Styrofom cups and plastic cups are no longer allowed to be used.

A driver who has a mixed drink not in the proper container could face a 200 dollar fine... for that alone... without even factoring in the penalties for drinking and driving.

I spoke with vickie lau ?

"* owner of the blue hero.

She tells me she never served mixed drinks to go because of the liability ?

"* but thinks te rules will make things more this just took out any question of what the expectation was, so that people could be more dilligent at following the rules that the abd set up for them.

Any bar that violates the new rules could face fines or have their license suspended or revoked.

