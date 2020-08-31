Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi, President Kovind pay homage to former PM Shastri on his 116th birth anniversary

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:29s - Published
PM Modi, President Kovind pay homage to former PM Shastri on his 116th birth anniversary

PM Modi, President Kovind pay homage to former PM Shastri on his 116th birth anniversary

The nation is celebrating 116th birth anniversary of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on October 02.

Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to him at Vijay Ghat.

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejirwal also paid homage to the former PM.

Lal Bahadur Shastri served as PM of India from 1964 to 1966.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lal Bahadur Shastri Lal Bahadur Shastri Second Prime Minister of India (1904-1966)

Family of Lal Bahadur Shastri pays tribute to him on his birth anniversary [Video]

Family of Lal Bahadur Shastri pays tribute to him on his birth anniversary

The nation is celebrating 116th birth anniversary of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on October 02. Family of late prime minister paid tribute to him at Vijay Ghat on the occasion. Lal Bahadur Shastri's sons Sunil Shastri and Anil Shastri paid him floral tribute. Shastri served as PM of India from 1964 to 1966.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:33Published

Lal Bahadur Shastri's death is still one of the biggest mysteries of Indian politics

 He went to Tashkent to sign the Tashkent MoU to end the 1965 war with Pakistan. At that time, he was well, but immediately after that, on the night of 11 January..
DNA

Ram Nath Kovind Ram Nath Kovind 14th and current President of India

Watch: President Kovind, PM Modi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat [Video]

Watch: President Kovind, PM Modi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

President Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the top leaders to pay tribute to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. PM Modi was seen laying a wreath and offering prayers at the Gandhi Samadhi in Raj Ghat. He also posted a video message on social media site Twitter lauding the contributions of the father of the nation. We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India,’ PM Modi tweeted. In the video message PM Modi said that Gandhi’s ideals continue to inspire the country. President Kovind also laid wreath at the Gandhi Samadhi and paid tributes to the Mahatma. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had also reached Raj ghat to pay their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2nd 1989 in Porbandar in the present day state of Gujrat. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:04Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary [Video]

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary

On the occasion of 151st anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Bapu at Raj Ghat in Delhi on October 02. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also paid homage to Bapu. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad paid tribute to father of the nation. The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Delhi Congress leader Amrita Dhawan alleges UP Police 'ripped off' her clothes during Hathras march

 Delhi Mahila Congress Chief Amrita Dhawan has alleged that her clothes were ripped off by the Uttar Pradesh Police during a scuffle on the Yamuna Expressway on..
DNA

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

BJP leaders pay tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary [Video]

BJP leaders pay tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary

BJP national president JP Nadda paid tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary at party's headquarters in Delhi on September 25. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Prakash..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
President Kovind, PM Modi & several leaders pay last respects to Pranab Mukherjee [Video]

President Kovind, PM Modi & several leaders pay last respects to Pranab Mukherjee

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chiefs of the three defence services and several leaders paid their last respects to former president Pranab..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:17Published
Pranab Mukherjee was a towering statesman: PM Modi mourns former President's demise [Video]

Pranab Mukherjee was a towering statesman: PM Modi mourns former President's demise

Former President and Bharat Ratna awardee Pranab Mukherjee passed away at age of 84 on August 31. His son Abhijit Mukherjee announced the news on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published