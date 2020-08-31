PM Modi, President Kovind pay homage to former PM Shastri on his 116th birth anniversary

The nation is celebrating 116th birth anniversary of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on October 02. Family of late prime minister paid tribute to him at Vijay Ghat on the occasion. Lal Bahadur Shastri's sons Sunil Shastri and Anil Shastri paid him floral tribute. Shastri served as PM of India from 1964 to 1966.
President Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the top leaders to pay tribute to father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. PM Modi was seen laying a wreath and offering prayers at the Gandhi Samadhi in Raj Ghat. He also posted a video message on social media site Twitter lauding the contributions of the father of the nation. We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India,’ PM Modi tweeted. In the video message PM Modi said that Gandhi’s ideals continue to inspire the country. President Kovind also laid wreath at the Gandhi Samadhi and paid tributes to the Mahatma. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had also reached Raj ghat to pay their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2nd 1989 in Porbandar in the present day state of Gujrat. Watch the full video for all the details.
On the occasion of 151st anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Bapu at Raj Ghat in Delhi on October 02. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also paid homage to Bapu. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad paid tribute to father of the nation. The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
