House Passes Revised Coronavirus Relief Bill, But It's Unlikely To Move In The Senate

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:54s - Published
House Passes Revised Coronavirus Relief Bill, But It's Unlikely To Move In The Senate

House Passes Revised Coronavirus Relief Bill, But It's Unlikely To Move In The Senate

The House passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill on Thursday, but the bill is unlikely to move through the Republican-led Senate.


House Democrats introduce $2.2 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, unlikely to pass in Senate

The bill reauthorizes the $600 federal boost to unemployment benefits and sends out another round of...
McConnell on coronavirus relief deal: 'We are very, very far apart'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell discarded the likelihood of a coronavirus relief bill...
House Democrats' new coronavirus relief bill eliminates $600M for policing: 'It's shameful'

House Democrats' latest $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief legislation removes $600 million for...
House Passes 2.2 trillion relief bill

House Passes 2.2 trillion relief bill

House Passes $2.2 trillion relief bill, however, the Republican Senate is not expected to take up the measure.

Pelosi 'hopeful' COVID-19 stimulus deal will be reached

Pelosi 'hopeful' COVID-19 stimulus deal will be reached

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday she hoped to have a coronavirus aid deal with the White House this week, after speaking with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin for almost an hour.

Elon Musk says he won't take coronavirus vaccine, calls Bill Gates a 'knucklehead'

Elon Musk says he won't take coronavirus vaccine, calls Bill Gates a 'knucklehead'

Elon Musk says he won't take coronavirus vaccine, calls Bill Gates a 'knucklehead'

