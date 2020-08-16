Global  
 

FIRESTARTER THE STORY OF BANGARRA Documentary movie

FIRESTARTER THE STORY OF BANGARRA Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Firestarter marks Bangarra Dance Theatre’s 30th anniversary.

Taking us through Bangarra’s birth and spectacular growth, the film recognises Bangarra’s founders and tells the story of how three young Aboriginal brothers — Stephen, David and Russell Page — turned the newly born dance group into a First Nations cultural powerhouse.

Through the eyes of the brothers and company alumni, Firestarter explores the loss and reclaiming of culture, the burden of intergenerational trauma, and – crucially – the power of art as a messenger for social change and healing.


