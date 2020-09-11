Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal: Jurgen Klopp post-match press conference

Mikel Arteta suggested his Arsenal side is evolving without Mesut Ozil as theclub's highest-paid player again missed out on the squad for Wednesday'sCarabao Cup win at Leicester. The Gunners made seven changes at the King PowerStadium as a Christian Fuchs own goal and late Eddie Nketiah tap-in sealed a2-0 victory for the visitors. Despite those alterations there was still noroom in the matchday squad for either Ozil or Matteo Guendouzi, who have yetto kick a ball this season.
Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal’s transfer business is far from complete as hetold fans they can “relax” over the future of captain Pierre-EmerickAubameyang. The Gunners have signed playmaker Willian on a free transfer fromChelsea, while also spending a reported £22million initial fee on Lilledefender Gabriel Magalhaes.
Chelsea and Manchester United left it late to take points against WestBromwich Albion and Brighton respectively while Liverpool made it 61 gamesunbeaten at home with a routine win against a rejuvenated Arsenal side.
Liverpool will take on Ajax, Atalanta and Midtjylland in the group stages ofthe Champions League, which will also see Barcelona face Juventus followingThursday’s draw in Geneva. The Premier League champions, who have won theEuropean Cup six times, were one of the eight top seeds and went into Group D.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Juan Mata after hisside's 3-0 defeat of Brighton. United's boss said the midfielder's composureand experience were vital in the Carabao Cup fourth-round victory.
