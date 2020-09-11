Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal: Jurgen Klopp post-match press conference

Mikel Arteta quiet on Mesut Ozil after Carabao Cup win over Leicester



Mikel Arteta suggested his Arsenal side is evolving without Mesut Ozil as theclub's highest-paid player again missed out on the squad for Wednesday'sCarabao Cup win at Leicester. The Gunners made seven changes at the King PowerStadium as a Christian Fuchs own goal and late Eddie Nketiah tap-in sealed a2-0 victory for the visitors. Despite those alterations there was still noroom in the matchday squad for either Ozil or Matteo Guendouzi, who have yetto kick a ball this season.

