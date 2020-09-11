Global  
 

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal: Jurgen Klopp post-match press conference

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media after his side knockedLiverpool out of the Carabao Cup on penalties.

After a 0-0 draw, Arsenal won5-4 on penalties.


Mikel Arteta Mikel Arteta Spanish association football player and manager

Klopp says Arteta is "an exceptional football manager" [Video]

Klopp says Arteta is "an exceptional football manager"

Klopp praises Arsenal coach Arteta

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:21Published
Mikel Arteta quiet on Mesut Ozil after Carabao Cup win over Leicester [Video]

Mikel Arteta quiet on Mesut Ozil after Carabao Cup win over Leicester

Mikel Arteta suggested his Arsenal side is evolving without Mesut Ozil as theclub's highest-paid player again missed out on the squad for Wednesday'sCarabao Cup win at Leicester. The Gunners made seven changes at the King PowerStadium as a Christian Fuchs own goal and late Eddie Nketiah tap-in sealed a2-0 victory for the visitors. Despite those alterations there was still noroom in the matchday squad for either Ozil or Matteo Guendouzi, who have yetto kick a ball this season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published
Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal debutants Willian and Gabriel after win over Fulham [Video]

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal debutants Willian and Gabriel after win over Fulham

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta pays tribute to debutants Willian and Gabrielafter they starred in the 3-0 win over Fulham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Arteta: Arsenal's squad balance is not ideal [Video]

Arteta: Arsenal's squad balance is not ideal

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal’s transfer business is far from complete as hetold fans they can “relax” over the future of captain Pierre-EmerickAubameyang. The Gunners have signed playmaker Willian on a free transfer fromChelsea, while also spending a reported £22million initial fee on Lilledefender Gabriel Magalhaes.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

Arsenal F.C. Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England

Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties to reach Carabao Cup last eight

 Arsenal beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties after a 0-0 draw at Anfield to reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.
BBC News

Mewis strike sends Man City to Wembley with win over Arsenal

 United States midfielder Sam Mewis' first Manchester City goal gives her side a 2-1 win over Arsenal and sends them to the Women's FA Cup final.
BBC News

Arsenal beat Liverpool on penalties to reach quarter-finals

 Arsenal beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties after a 0-0 draw at Anfield to reach the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.
BBC News
Premier League round up: Liverpool maintain unbeaten home record [Video]

Premier League round up: Liverpool maintain unbeaten home record

Chelsea and Manchester United left it late to take points against WestBromwich Albion and Brighton respectively while Liverpool made it 61 gamesunbeaten at home with a routine win against a rejuvenated Arsenal side.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:25Published

Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Champions League: Who have the English clubs drawn in the group stage? [Video]

Champions League: Who have the English clubs drawn in the group stage?

Liverpool will take on Ajax, Atalanta and Midtjylland in the group stages ofthe Champions League, which will also see Barcelona face Juventus followingThursday’s draw in Geneva. The Premier League champions, who have won theEuropean Cup six times, were one of the eight top seeds and went into Group D.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Champions League draw: Liverpool to face Ajax in group stage this season

 Premier League champions Liverpool to face Ajax in the Champions League group stage this season.
BBC News

Jürgen Klopp Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager

Thiago's positive Covid-19 result shows testing system is working, says Klopp's assistant [Video]

Thiago's positive Covid-19 result shows testing system is working, says Klopp's assistant

Pepijn Lijnders adds club won't speak about individual players, but extra measures in place to pick up any sign of the disease

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:31Published
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have to be consistent to win titles [Video]

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have to be consistent to win titles

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his side's 100% start to the season butsays he side needs to maintain their performance levels if they are to win thePremier League this season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

'Did I hear you right, Mr Keane?' - Klopp takes pundit to task over 'sloppy' comment

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp asks 'did I hear you right Mr Keane?' after hearing his side described as "sloppy" in the win over Arsenal.
BBC News

EFL Cup EFL Cup Knockout competition in English association football

Allan: Everton wait on extent of injury suffered by midfielder

 Everton hope to discover on Thursday the extent of the injury suffered by midfielder Allan during their Carabao Cup win over West Ham.
BBC News
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Juan Mata [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Juan Mata

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Juan Mata after hisside's 3-0 defeat of Brighton. United's boss said the midfielder's composureand experience were vital in the Carabao Cup fourth-round victory.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: We were exceptional

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: We were exceptional Jurgen Klopp said Monday that he has been blown away by the standards Liverpool have set at the start...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Football.londonDaily Star


Jurgen Klopp and Roy Keane misunderstanding over Liverpool’s win over Arsenal (Video)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was thrilled with his team’s performance in their 3-1 win over Arsenal...
SoccerNews.com - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBBC Sport


Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp details what Mikel Arteta has done right at Arsenal

Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp details what Mikel Arteta has done right at Arsenal Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Mikel Arteta has lifted the mood at Arsenal, praising his...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBBC SportFootball.london



Klopp: Lots of good individual performances [Video]

Klopp: Lots of good individual performances

Jurgen Klopp says that if there was a team that deserved to win in normal time it should of been his team after Liverpool were beaten on penalties by Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:22Published
Klopp and Arteta Prematch [Video]

Klopp and Arteta Prematch

Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta speak to Sky Sports ahead of Liverpool v Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:28Published
Liverpool v Arsenal: Premier League match preview [Video]

Liverpool v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

In-depth match preview as Liverpool host Arsenal in the Premier League. Thechampions have started where they left off from last season with two wins fromtwo, while Arsenal also have a perfect record.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published