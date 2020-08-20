Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 1 day ago

Mississippi State hosts Arkansas in its home opener for the 2020 season and fans will notice several changes to their normal game day routine.

MSU's home opener has changes fans should know before kick-off

Will kick-off against arkansas at 6:30 saturday for the dogs first home game of the season.

But fans may find game day a little different in starkville.

Wtva's rhea thornton is at davis wade stadium to tell us about those changes.

The anticipation is building in starkville for the return of football to davis wade stadium.

But with the pandemic, fans can expect to see a few changes before entering the stadium on saturday night.

Sid salter: "it's exciting to get back to something that feels normal and having football in october."

Msu chief communications officer sid salter said things will look a little different on game day... sid salter - msu chief communications officer: "all of this will be new.

The way that we handle this, as far as our fans, friends, guests, there will be new procedures."

Some of these new procedures include requiring fans to wear a face mask while in the stadium, and allowing entry only at the gate assigned on your ticket.

Once fans enter the stadium, seats will be marked to allow social distancing in the stands.

However, one of the biggest changes this season will be outside the stadium gates... sid salter: "we've always prided ourselves on having a great game day experience in the junction but there is no tailgating allowed.

We're going to be kind but firm in enforcing that rule because that's the standard with which we're held by our colleagues in the conference."

Along with the lack of tailgating, parking is limited to two primary paid public parking lots.

But even with all these changes, salter believes the rowdy bulldog atmosphere will unleash as normal.

Sid salter: "yes, the rules will be different.

Yes, it will feel and look different, but i think as soon as they snap the ball and the game starts, i think that people will focus their attention on the hard work of these young men and the coaching staff."

After the big win last week against lsu, salter said he thinks fans will be more willing to listen to the guidelines the university set... but this weekend will be a good indicator for the rest of the season.

Reporting live in starkville, rhea thornton wtva 9 news.

Mississippi