Donald Trump in quarantine after aide tests positive to coronavirus

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published
US President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump will “begin ourquarantine process” as they await test results after one of his closest aidestested positive to Covid-19.

Mr Trump tweeted: “Hope Hicks, who has beenworking so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positivefor Covid 19.

Terrible!

“The First Lady and I are waiting for our testresults.

In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”


Trump: Federal Reserve thinks "our economy's too good"

 In his interview with "60 Minutes," President Trump expressed frustration with the Federal Reserve and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, blaming them for the recent..
CBS News

Trump on politics: It is vicious, it's full of lies, deceit and deception

 President Trump tells 60 Minutes about what he's learned since he took office
CBS News

Trump denies White House chaos, says, "At some point, everybody leaves ... That's Washington."

 President Trump tells 60 Minutes that reports of chaos within his administration are "fake news," but said more people may be leaving. See the full interview,..
CBS News

Trump vows "severe punishment" if it's confirmed Saudi Arabia behind disappearance of journalist

 President Trump tells 60 Minutes Saudi Arabia has denied playing a part in the disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, but says the case is being investigated. See the..
CBS News

'They say I'm complicit': Former friend of Melania Trump releases profanity-laced audio of discussions about her legacy

 Trump expressed dismay that she was being criticized for focusing on decorating the White House for Christmas instead of other issues.
USATODAY.com

'Vote him out': Trump uncomfortably faces the boos of an angry crowd at Ginsburg tribute

 The passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last Friday from pancreatic cancer has inspired an outpouring of love in the nation's capitol. Over the..
WorldNews

Crowd jeers as Trump pays respects at court to Ginsburg

 WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was booed Thursday as he paid respects to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. He plans to nominate a..
WorldNews

Protesters boo as Trump visits Supreme Court to pay respects to Justice Ginsburg

 President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited the Supreme Court, where the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is lying in repose. People outside could be..
CBS News

Hope Hicks, Senior Trump Adviser, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

 Ms. Hicks, the closest known person to the president to have contracted the virus, traveled with him this week aboard Air Force One.
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus after travelling with president

 A close adviser to Donald Trump who frequently travels with the US president has tested positive for the coronavirus.Hope Hicks, a former White House..
New Zealand Herald

President Trump Aide Hope Hicks Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID

 President Trump's close aide, Hope Hicks, has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus after flying on Air Force One this week with the Prez. Hope's..
TMZ.com

Trump aide Hope Hicks tests positive for COVID-19

 Hicks traveled with the president on Tuesday and Wednesday.
CBS News

Amazon says 19,816 workers have contracted COVID-19

 Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images

1.44 percent of Amazon’s front-line employees, or 19,816 workers, have tested positive or been “presumed..
The Verge
Himachal tourism reviving from COVID blow [Video]

Himachal tourism reviving from COVID blow

Himachal Pradesh's tourism business is reviving from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The deserted roads are getting busy again. Tourists have started coming to famous tourist destinations of the state, Kufri. Tourism is one of the prime sources of income of the locals here. From hotels to guide, everyone is dependent on tourists.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:36Published

India to operationalise "Chabahar of East" Sittwe Port in Myanmar's Rakhine state next year

 India's foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla during virtual Foreign Office Consultations between the 2 countries on Thursday said,"Despite the challenges..
DNA

Donald Trump in quarantine after top aide tests positive

The US president and the first lady are awaiting the results of their COVID-19 tests after senior...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimesHindu


Trump says he doesn't know his COVID-19 test results and is entering the 'quarantine process,' following news that close adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus

President Donald Trump said he and First Lady Melania Trump will begin the "quarantine process" as...
Business Insider - Published

Donald Trump Reacts to Hope Hicks' Covid Diagnosis, Says He Will Begin Quarantine Process

President Donald Trump is speaking out in response to the news that his top aide, Hope Hicks, has...
Just Jared - Published


VeronikMGWV

#TaijiStopTheKilling ☣️☢️ RT @YourAnonCentral: Donald Trump is in #COVID19 quarantine after possible close contact with Hope Hicks who tested positive for COVID19. W… 2 seconds ago

FCotrinton

Francisco Cotrinton RT @AP: President Trump says he and the first lady will begin "quarantine process" as they await COVID-19 test results after aide tests pos… 31 seconds ago

shefu37

Sarah calderon RT @joncoopertweets: Donald Trump said Thursday he will go into quarantine after Hope Hicks, one of his closest allies, tested positive for… 33 seconds ago

KTENnews

KTEN News *** BULLETIN *** NBC News reports President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the… https://t.co/k2uO5FdluR 59 seconds ago

CoastChan

Coast Chan RT @9NewsMelb: Donald Trump is going into quarantine after confirming that one of his closest aides has been diagnosed with coronavirus. #9… 1 minute ago

IainMac9

IaIN Anti-Fascist, Anti Brexit🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Donald Trump in quarantine after close aide Hope Hicks tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/rubEdrRFR3 @SBSNews 1 minute ago

JIanBoutique

Jillian RT @ABC7NY: President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump are beginning a quarantine process as they await coronavirus test r… 2 minutes ago

geoffreylaxton

Geoffrey Laxton RT @thedailybeast: UPDATE: Trump says he and first lady will quarantine as they await their coronavirus test results after senior aide Hope… 2 minutes ago


David Brown weighs in on the fight to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat [Video]

David Brown weighs in on the fight to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat

Democratic strategist David Brown joins Larry King on PoliticKING to take a look at how the push to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might impact the November elections.

Credit: PoliticKING     Duration: 13:11Published
White House Advisor Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

White House Advisor Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19

Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's top advisors, tested positive for the coronavirus just days after traveling with him on Air Force One; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:11Published
President Trump, First Lady To Quarantine After Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

President Trump, First Lady To Quarantine After Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19

Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for COVID-19, and now President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are beginning the quarantine process. CBS 2 Political..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:06Published