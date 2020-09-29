With 81,484 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 63,94,069

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris clashed early and often over the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic during their debate on Wednesday, as the White House struggled to contain an outbreak that has infected President Donald Trump and dozens of others. Gloria Tso reports.
The Bihar Assembly election is set to be held in three phase beginning from 28th of October and the results will be declared on 10th of November. The Bihar election comes amid a raging pandemic and several precautions have been taken by the election commission. The opposition has targeted the state government over its handling of the crisis awhile the state has argued that it did well to tackle the spread of the virus. The election also comes months after the Modi government passed the contentious farm laws that have led to protests across the nation. This election is also being as a referendum on Bihar government’s handling of the Covid crisis. The Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav has promised to provide 10 lakh jobs in his first cabinet meet and slammed the present dispensation for failing to provide employment. The crisis has been further exacerbated by the migrant labourers who have returned to the state due to the pandemic. So what are the key issues that Bihar will vote on? Watch this video to find out.
As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 08 reported single-day spike of 78,524 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 971 deaths in the same period, pushing the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,05,526. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 68,35,656 which include 9,02,425 active infections. More than 58 lakh people have recovered from the virus. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,94,321 samples were tested on October 07. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till October 07 are 8,34,65,975.
As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 07 reported single-day spike of 72,049 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 986 deaths in the same period, pushing the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,04,555. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 67,57,132 which include 9,07,883 active infections. More than 57 lakh people have recovered from the virus. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,99,857 samples were tested on October 06. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till October 06 are 8,22,71,654.
The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the country's Covid-19 recovery rate is 84%. The ministry added that 77% of the active cases are concentrated in 10 states and 48% of the total deaths are..
As the country continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic with the total no. of cases soaring past 66 lakh mark, The Finance Ministry on Sunday said that it is possible that India passed its COVID-19..