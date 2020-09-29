With 81,484 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 63,94,069

India's COVID-19 tally reached 63,94,069 on Oct 02 with a spike of 81,484 new cases and 1,095 deaths reported in last 24 hours.

The total COVID cases include 9,42,217 active cases and 53,52,078 cured/discharged/migrated and 99,773 deaths.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 7,67,17,728 samples tested for COVID-19, up to 1st October.

Of these, 10,97,947 samples were tested on Oct 01.