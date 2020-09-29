Global  
 

With 81,484 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 63,94,069

With 81,484 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 63,94,069

With 81,484 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally reaches 63,94,069

India's COVID-19 tally reached 63,94,069 on Oct 02 with a spike of 81,484 new cases and 1,095 deaths reported in last 24 hours.

The total COVID cases include 9,42,217 active cases and 53,52,078 cured/discharged/migrated and 99,773 deaths.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 7,67,17,728 samples tested for COVID-19, up to 1st October.

Of these, 10,97,947 samples were tested on Oct 01.


Pubs in northern England could be closed in new Covid crackdown [Video]

Pubs in northern England could be closed in new Covid crackdown

Swathes of northern England are facing the prospect of tough new coronavirusrestrictions – including the possible closure of pubs and restaurants – amidfears the disease is spiralling out of control.

Colleges can do right by students amid COVID-19, but it takes money, planning and backbone

 Colleges face varying types of pressure from students, politicians, finances and local COVID rates. They need resources and resolve to operate safely.
COVID-19 dominates Pence-Harris VP debate [Video]

COVID-19 dominates Pence-Harris VP debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris clashed early and often over the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic during their debate on Wednesday, as the White House struggled to contain an outbreak that has infected President Donald Trump and dozens of others. Gloria Tso reports.

Swadeshi Jagran Manch asks govt to revoke Remdesivir's patent

 RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch has asked the government to revoke the patent granted to Gilead Sciences for Remdesivir, a crucial medicine used in the..
Bihar Assembly polls 2020: Five key issues in Nitish Vs Tejashwi battle [Video]

Bihar Assembly polls 2020: Five key issues in Nitish Vs Tejashwi battle

The Bihar Assembly election is set to be held in three phase beginning from 28th of October and the results will be declared on 10th of November. The Bihar election comes amid a raging pandemic and several precautions have been taken by the election commission. The opposition has targeted the state government over its handling of the crisis awhile the state has argued that it did well to tackle the spread of the virus. The election also comes months after the Modi government passed the contentious farm laws that have led to protests across the nation. This election is also being as a referendum on Bihar government’s handling of the Covid crisis. The Mahagathbandhan’s Chief Ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav has promised to provide 10 lakh jobs in his first cabinet meet and slammed the present dispensation for failing to provide employment. The crisis has been further exacerbated by the migrant labourers who have returned to the state due to the pandemic. So what are the key issues that Bihar will vote on? Watch this video to find out.

COVID-19: India records spike of 78,524 new cases [Video]

COVID-19: India records spike of 78,524 new cases

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 08 reported single-day spike of 78,524 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 971 deaths in the same period, pushing the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,05,526. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 68,35,656 which include 9,02,425 active infections. More than 58 lakh people have recovered from the virus. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,94,321 samples were tested on October 07. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till October 07 are 8,34,65,975.

COVID-19: India records spike of 72,049 cases, recoveries surpass 57 lakh [Video]

COVID-19: India records spike of 72,049 cases, recoveries surpass 57 lakh

As per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India on October 07 reported single-day spike of 72,049 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 986 deaths in the same period, pushing the COVID-19 toll in the country to 1,04,555. India's confirmed cases of coronavirus stand at 67,57,132 which include 9,07,883 active infections. More than 57 lakh people have recovered from the virus. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 11,99,857 samples were tested on October 06. Cumulative samples tested for COVID-19 till October 06 are 8,22,71,654.

DCGI nod to Phase-1 human trials of 'antisera' with potential to treat Covid-19

 The Drugs Controller General of India has given permission for conducting Phase-1 human clinical trial for an "antisera" that was developed by injecting..
78,000 new COVID-19 cases take India's tally past 68 lakh

With a fresh spike of 78,524 *COVID-19* cases and 971 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally on Thursday...
Coronavirus Outbreak: With 70,589 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally mounts to 61.45 lakh

With over 70,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday...
West Bengal reports 3,188 new Covid-19 cases, 62 more deaths

West Bengal on Tuesday reported 3,188 new cases of Covid-19, taking its tally to 2,53,768, as per a...
Covid | '84% recovery rate; 77% active cases in 10 states’: Health ministry [Video]

Covid | '84% recovery rate; 77% active cases in 10 states’: Health ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the country's Covid-19 recovery rate is 84%. The ministry added that 77% of the active cases are concentrated in 10 states and 48% of the total deaths are..

Coronavirus: Sharp drop in India's Covid-19 cases, with 61,267 cases in 24 hours|Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Sharp drop in India's Covid-19 cases, with 61,267 cases in 24 hours|Oneindia News

As the Coronavirus menace rages on, some relief as India reported a sharp drop in new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, with the Health Ministry data released this morning showing 61,267..

Covid-19: Finance Ministry says that India may have crossed Coronavirus Peak|Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: Finance Ministry says that India may have crossed Coronavirus Peak|Oneindia News

As the country continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic with the total no. of cases soaring past 66 lakh mark, The Finance Ministry on Sunday said that it is possible that India passed its COVID-19..

