|
|
|
President Donald Trump Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:56s - Published
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19,
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
US President Donald Trump told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that China must be held...
Zee News - Published
Also reported by •SBS
|
Watch VideoTwo U.S. public health experts have denounced President Donald Trump's newest coronavirus...
Newsy - Published
|
Democrat Joe Biden sharply attacked Republican President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus...
Japan Today - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|