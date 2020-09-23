Global  
 

President Donald Trump Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento
President Donald Trump Tests Positive For Coronavirus
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19,

At UNGA, US President Donald Trump accuses China of unleashing coronavirus 'plague'

US President Donald Trump told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that China must be held...
Zee News


Health Experts Denounce New White House Coronavirus Adviser

Health Experts Denounce New White House Coronavirus Adviser Watch VideoTwo U.S. public health experts have denounced President Donald Trump's newest coronavirus...
Newsy

'Will you shut up, man?' Repeated interruptions, insults mark fiery debate between Trump and Biden

Democrat Joe Biden sharply attacked Republican President Donald Trump's handling of the coronavirus...
Japan Today


President Trump, First Lady Melania test positive for coronavirus [Video]

President Trump, First Lady Melania test positive for coronavirus

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, the president tweeted Friday night.

Credit: KTLA
Donald Trump in quarantine after aide tests positive to coronavirus [Video]

Donald Trump in quarantine after aide tests positive to coronavirus

US President Donald Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump will “begin ourquarantine process” as they await test results after one of his closest aidestested positive to Covid-19. Mr Trump..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
