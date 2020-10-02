Kicking to College

Video Credit: KADN - Published 2 days ago

Has stepped in to fill the void.

His candadian football season was cancelled but gunner rayburn .isstill on the footbal field.

He the head coach for one on one kicking in louisiana at his old hig school stm.

I do't do this for the money..

I do't consider this a job this is what i love to do.

One on ne kicking trains kids across the nation starting in middle schoool in kicking and punting.

Gunner played college football at alabama and mcneese his goal is coach every kid a scholarship.

Ther's no tackling here but they all have to tackle the mental battle of putting it thru the upfrintsyou need to have positive thoughts.

Positive thoughts, great coaching, and timely execution ron snyder news 15.