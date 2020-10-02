Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kicking to College

Video Credit: KADN - Published
Kicking to College
Kicking to College

Has stepped in to fill the void.

His candadian football season was cancelled but gunner rayburn .isstill on the footbal field.

He the head coach for one on one kicking in louisiana at his old hig school stm.

I do't do this for the money..

I do't consider this a job this is what i love to do.

One on ne kicking trains kids across the nation starting in middle schoool in kicking and punting.

Gunner played college football at alabama and mcneese his goal is coach every kid a scholarship.

Ther's no tackling here but they all have to tackle the mental battle of putting it thru the upfrintsyou need to have positive thoughts.

Positive thoughts, great coaching, and timely execution ron snyder news 15.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

‘The Boys’ Supe College Spinoff Is ‘Loosely Inspired’ by ‘X-Men’ Parody From Comics, Eric Kripke Says

‘The Boys’ Supe College Spinoff Is ‘Loosely Inspired’ by ‘X-Men’ Parody From Comics, Eric Kripke Says Just a few weeks ahead of “The Boys” Season 2 finale, Amazon Prime Video revealed it had...
The Wrap - Published

College football picks, schedule: Predictions against the spread, odds for key top 25 games in Week 5

A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 5 of the 2020 college football season
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •CBS Sports


College town or ghost town? Drastic measures to curb COVID-19 cast pall over CU Boulder, University Hill

Boulder's student-dominated spaces looked like a museum to the city's pre-pandemic self -- empty...
Denver Post - Published


Tweets about this

ThornsAbound

R.B. Thorne is drafting GMP @ghastlygumshoe Lol I gotcha. All is well so far! Moving closer to Portland right now has been interesting. But we… https://t.co/n9tKyZ9FXN 10 minutes ago

geoinfo12

#freesweden RT @Rickinthewall: DreamLab | COVID-19 | Imperial College London | Vodafone UK https://t.co/VV0FZ2IZpJ via @YouTube This is some creepy ass… 24 minutes ago

Rickinthewall

RichardWillett 🇵🇸 DreamLab | COVID-19 | Imperial College London | Vodafone UK https://t.co/VV0FZ2IZpJ via @YouTube This is some creep… https://t.co/YNMLQCxmd7 37 minutes ago

paperbroke

maja anyways i keep saying i'm gonna make a new account but realistically speaking college will be kicking my***in abo… https://t.co/9k7XvEoV9R 45 minutes ago

ATLienTARHEEL

corey anthony @bgrables You're a funny guy 🙄. Like I said, you suck at talking shit. Much like the Boston College Football team.… https://t.co/DcqD0v0y0j 58 minutes ago

heewonaus

eld ✨ heewon au 📌 I forgot to update again!! I’m truly sorry 😭😭 College is seriously kicking my***and I’m hoping I can update soon… https://t.co/NfTl4oHhlp 1 hour ago

Noles247

Noles247.com Kicking off: FSU-JSU https://t.co/LEDai0T5dj 1 hour ago

parry_shelby

Shelby Parry RT @aliciamondrago: college is kicking my ass✨✨✨ 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

203 New Coronavirus Cases Reported at Penn State's Main Campus [Video]

203 New Coronavirus Cases Reported at Penn State's Main Campus

Over 600 active cases are now on campus at University Park.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:14Published
COVID-19 impacting colleges across SC [Video]

COVID-19 impacting colleges across SC

Right now COVID-19 is impacting college campuses across South Carolina.

Credit: WYFF     Duration: 02:37Published
President Trump tests positive for COVID-19 and what this means for the administration [Video]

President Trump tests positive for COVID-19 and what this means for the administration

There is a lot to discuss following this announcement. Joining 23ABC is political analyst and Bakersfield College Professor of Political Science Allen Bolar.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 03:02Published