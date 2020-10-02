Global  
 

President Trump, First Lady Melania test positive for coronavirus

President Trump, First Lady Melania test positive for coronavirus

President Trump, First Lady Melania test positive for coronavirus

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, the president tweeted Friday night.


