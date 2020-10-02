HIGHLIGHTS: Nanih Waiya Dominates Noxapater in Annual Cross Creek Rivalry
Over in nanih waiya.....the cross creek rivalry.....noxapate r taking on the warriors.
1st quarter, warriors ball....tyquan mc- cully big run up the middle...tigers force a fumble....rashad hornesbuger on the recovery....noxapa ter unable to score off the turnover warriors ball again.....mc-cully this time finishes the drive with a td run....warriors 7-0 then right before the end of the quarter....mc-cully with a huge gain and a td!!
Warriors up 13-0 nanih waiya wins big 47-6