Donald and Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19

US President Donald Trump and wife Melania have tested positive for Covid-19,the president said in a tweet early on Friday morning.

The news came after itwas announced on Thursday that senior Trump aide Hope Hicks had testedpositive.

Mr Trump tweeted: “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive forCOVID-19.

We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.

Wewill get through this TOGETHER!”