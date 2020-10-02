Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump and First Lady Test Positive for Coronavirus

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 05:29s - Published
President Trump and First Lady Test Positive for Coronavirus

President Trump and First Lady Test Positive for Coronavirus

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, the president tweeted late Thursday night.

(10-1-20)


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

President Trump And First Lady Test Positive For COVID-19

The positive test result followed Trump's announcement on Fox News Thursday night that White House...
NPR - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comKhaleej TimesDelawareonline


Trump, Melania test positive for coronavirus, president vows to begin quarantine 'immediately'

The revelation Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus came after a top...
Delawareonline - Published

US president Donald Trump, Melania test COVID-19 positive, say ‘we’ll get through this together’

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.
Zee News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump and first lady test positive for the coronavirus [Video]

President Trump and first lady test positive for the coronavirus

President Donald Trump tweeted early Friday morning he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 04:10Published
Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News [Video]

Donald Trump and US first lady Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19 | Oneindia News

Adding to the list of world leaders to have tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus, US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus, the President..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:04Published
Donald and Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19 [Video]

Donald and Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19

US President Donald Trump and wife Melania have tested positive for Covid-19,the president said in a tweet early on Friday morning. The news came after itwas announced on Thursday that senior Trump..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published