Donald Trump in 'high-risk' category of coronavirus patients PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:51s - Published Donald Trump in 'high-risk' category of coronavirus patients Political reporter Julia Manchester says 74-year-old Donald Trump is"automatically in that high-risk category" having contracted coronavirus. ThePresident is also clinically obese, which also places him in the high-riskcategory. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend