Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Armed police form human walls to direct traffic on busy road during China's National Day holiday

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Armed police form human walls to direct traffic on busy road during China's National Day holiday

Armed police form human walls to direct traffic on busy road during China's National Day holiday

Armed police formed human walls to direct traffic on a road in Shanghai on China's National Day holiday.

Armed police formed human walls to direct traffic on a road in Shanghai on China's National Day holiday.

The video, filmed on October 1, shows armed police standing in lines moving away to allow the crowd to cross a road near when the traffic light turned green.

Over 6,000 police will be deployed every day to ensure the public's safety during the eight-day holiday.

The video was provided by local media with permission.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Protesters take to streets in Hong Kong during China's National Day holiday [Video]

Protesters take to streets in Hong Kong during China's National Day holiday

Dozens of protesters took to the streets in Hong Kong during China's National Day holiday and began chanting.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:27Published
Over 60 protesters arrested on Hong Kong's national day [Video]

Over 60 protesters arrested on Hong Kong's national day

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:26Published
Crowd loots beer truck in Brazil [Video]

Crowd loots beer truck in Brazil

This is the moment that jubilant villages ransack a truck full of beer which has fallen into a muddy ditch, wading in to grab beer among cheers from onlookers.The incident was captured in Jurunas..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 00:34Published