Armed police form human walls to direct traffic on busy road during China's National Day holiday

Armed police formed human walls to direct traffic on a road in Shanghai on China's National Day holiday.

The video, filmed on October 1, shows armed police standing in lines moving away to allow the crowd to cross a road near when the traffic light turned green.

Over 6,000 police will be deployed every day to ensure the public's safety during the eight-day holiday.

