This was the moment adrenaline junkie and pro slackliner Phillippe Soubies broke the world record for the highest free solo highline with a whopping 170 metres.

Don't look down! Slackliner breaks solo world record with 170-metre high line walk

Filmed on September 6, Soubies is seen above a gorge in northern Spain's Gordon Auzoa beating the previous 110-metre record.