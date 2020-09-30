Waiting since 1.5 months, CBI should conclude probe: Anil Deshmukh on SSR case

On Sushant Singh Rajput case, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that CBI should tell the investigation result earliest on Sushant Singh Rajput death case as people are waiting since 1.5 months.

Speaking to mediapersons, Deshmukh said, "People are waiting since last 1.5 months to see results of CBI inquiry.

Did Sushant Singh Rajput die by suicide or was he murdered?

Mumbai Police was investigating very well when suddenly case was handed over to CBI.

They should tell us the result at the earliest.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.