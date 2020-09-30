Waiting since 1.5 months, CBI should conclude probe: Anil Deshmukh on SSR case

On Sushant Singh Rajput case, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that CBI should tell the investigation result earliest on Sushant Singh Rajput death case as people are waiting since 1.5 months.
Speaking to mediapersons, Deshmukh said, "People are waiting since last 1.5 months to see results of CBI inquiry.
Did Sushant Singh Rajput die by suicide or was he murdered?
Mumbai Police was investigating very well when suddenly case was handed over to CBI.
They should tell us the result at the earliest.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s father met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna. The meeting comes as the opposition parties have been accusing the ruling BJP-JDU combine of politicising the actor’s death for political gains. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had on Tuesday cited the AIIMS team findings submitted to the CBI and claimed that an effort had been made to garner votes by politicising the actor’s death and defaming Maharashtra government and Mumbai police. The actor had been found dead inside his Mumbai apartment on 14th June, 2020. The CBI, ED and the NCB are probing different angles of the case. Watch the full video for all the details.
