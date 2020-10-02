President Trump And First Lady Test Positive For Coronavirus

Hakan Taştancı RT @joseph_adam1: Perfect Creativity - Cat Ear https://t.co/6MDeNDAllE
----
First Lady Melania Donald Trump Renault Pence Honda Red Bull H… 1 second ago
Samuel solomon RT @ABC: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson: "My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery fr… 2 seconds ago
Glazer Oploplo🇳🇬 RT @D_jeneration: i'm praying for President Trump and First lady Melania Trump for a speedy recovery,i want you healthy when you face news… 3 seconds ago
Crap Posting Cirno RT @TulsiGabbard: My husband Abraham and I offer our best wishes and aloha to President @realDonaldTrump and the First Lady @FLOTUS and pra… 4 seconds ago
Hani RT @BorisJohnson: My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus. 4 seconds ago
me RT @Mike_Pence: Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join mil… 4 seconds ago
Alfred Nobel RT @HananyaNaftali: I wish President Donald Trump and the First Lady Malenia quick recovery from COVID-19. Be strong and healthy! 🇮🇱🇺🇸 http… 6 seconds ago
Nick Lowe ☘ RT @DanPriceSeattle: President Trump and the First Lady have access to medical care. They are not fearing financial ruin. They are still ma… 7 seconds ago
US judge blocks Trump's H-1B Visa ban, major relief for Indian IT professionals|Oneindia NewsTrinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien, along with several other members of parliament, were allegedly stopped this morning when they were on their way to Uttar Pradesh's Hathras where a 20-year-old was..
Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for coronavirusThe president confirmed that he and the first lady will now self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus.View on euronews
Donald Trump and FLOTUS Melania Have Tested Positive For CoronavirusDonald Trump and FLOTUS Melania Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus