Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump And First Lady Test Positive For Coronavirus

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:47s - Published
President Trump And First Lady Test Positive For Coronavirus
WBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

President Trump and First Lady both test "positive" for COVID-19... doesn't that mean Joe Biden and Chris Wallace are now infected, too?

(Natural News) President Trump announced late last night that he and First Lady Melania Trump have...
NaturalNews.com - Published

Trump, First Lady Test Positive for COVID-19

Donald and Melania Trump ‘are both well at this time,’ according to the White House physician
VOA News - Published

Coronavirus in the White House: President and first lady test positive

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday, and...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

Hakan28133656

Hakan Taştancı RT @joseph_adam1: Perfect Creativity - Cat Ear https://t.co/6MDeNDAllE ---- First Lady Melania Donald Trump Renault Pence Honda Red Bull H… 1 second ago

Samuels44774444

Samuel solomon RT @ABC: U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson: "My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery fr… 2 seconds ago

Glazerxx

Glazer Oploplo🇳🇬 RT @D_jeneration: i'm praying for President Trump and First lady Melania Trump for a speedy recovery,i want you healthy when you face news… 3 seconds ago

crapc0rno

Crap Posting Cirno RT @TulsiGabbard: My husband Abraham and I offer our best wishes and aloha to President @realDonaldTrump and the First Lady @FLOTUS and pra… 4 seconds ago

haredii

Hani RT @BorisJohnson: My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus. 4 seconds ago

oUVm6EZamWp284e

me RT @Mike_Pence: Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join mil… 4 seconds ago

AlfredAlfred009

Alfred Nobel RT @HananyaNaftali: I wish President Donald Trump and the First Lady Malenia quick recovery from COVID-19. Be strong and healthy! 🇮🇱🇺🇸 http… 6 seconds ago

ewolkcin

Nick Lowe ☘ RT @DanPriceSeattle: President Trump and the First Lady have access to medical care. They are not fearing financial ruin. They are still ma… 7 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

US judge blocks Trump's H-1B Visa ban, major relief for Indian IT professionals|Oneindia News [Video]

US judge blocks Trump's H-1B Visa ban, major relief for Indian IT professionals|Oneindia News

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien, along with several other members of parliament, were allegedly stopped this morning when they were on their way to Uttar Pradesh's Hathras where a 20-year-old was..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:05Published
Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for coronavirus [Video]

Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for coronavirus

The president confirmed that he and the first lady will now self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:43Published
Donald Trump and FLOTUS Melania Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Donald Trump and FLOTUS Melania Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Donald Trump and FLOTUS Melania Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:10Published