Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for coronavirus

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:43s - Published
The president confirmed that he and the first lady will now self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus.


Other News Mentions

Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

Covid 19 coronavirus: World reacts to President Trump's positive virus diagnosis

 United States President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, have tested positive for coronavirus.Taking to Twitter this afternoon, just before 1am local time for..
New Zealand Herald

ICU doctor on Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

 President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. Dr. Thomas Yadegar, a pulmonologist and medical director of the intensive care..
CBS News

Trump says he tested positive for coronavirus

 President Donald Trump said early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. (Oct. 2)
 
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

President Donald Trump's coronavirus test result could alter his reelection campaign, undercut pandemic messaging

 Hours before the White House announced Trump tested positive for coronavirus, he told a dinner audience that the "end of the pandemic is in sight."
USATODAY.com

Trump Supporter Who Threatened War if Biden Wins Gets FBI Attention

 A white, self-described "redneck" who supports Donald Trump says there's a war coming in November no matter who wins, but if Joe Biden does he's threatening to..
TMZ.com

Related news from verified sources

US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania to quarantine after top aide Hope Hicks contracts COVID-19

US President Donald Trump confirmed on Thursday night that he and first lady Melania Trump will begin...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •CBS 2Hindu


US president Donald Trump, Melania test COVID-19 positive, say ‘we’ll get through this together’

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus.
Zee News - Published Also reported by •CBS 2


Trump says he doesn't know his COVID-19 test results and is entering the 'quarantine process,' following news that close adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for the coronavirus

President Donald Trump said he and First Lady Melania Trump will begin the "quarantine process" as...
Business Insider - Published


