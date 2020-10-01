Ole: We're still working to strengthen
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that the club could still be do transfer business before Monday's deadline.
Southgate: I spoke to Ole about youngstersGareth Southgate says he spoke to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about England's use of young players and that they are both on the same page about the issue.
Fletcher urges Utd to back SolskjaerFormer Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher has called for the club's board to back manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the transfer market.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Juan MataManchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Juan Mata after hisside's 3-0 defeat of Brighton. United's boss said the midfielder's composureand experience were vital in the Carabao Cup..