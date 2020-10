Swissvale Native Facing Felony Charges In Michigan Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:30s - Published 4 minutes ago Swissvale Native Facing Felony Charges In Michigan Conservative activist and Swissvale native Jack Burkman is facing felony charges in Michigan for his involvement over false voter robocalls. 0

