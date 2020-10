Financial markets drop after Trump tests positive for COVID-19 Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:48s - Published 6 minutes ago Financial markets drop after Trump tests positive for COVID-19 Financial markets dropped after the president tested positive for the coronavirus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend MATT: WITH THE U.S. HAVING THEWORLD’S LARGEST ECONOMY, THEREWILL BE IMPACTS ACROSS THEGLOBE, AND WE’RE ALREADY SEEINGIT.ASIAN MARKETS TUMBLED OVERNIGHTAS THE DIAGNOSIS BROKE.DOW FUTURES BRIEFLY LOST MORETHAN 2%, BEFORE RECOVERINGSLIGHTLY.OIL PRICES ALSO TUMBLED MORETHAN 3%.THIS COMES ON WHAT COULD ALREADYBE A TOUGH DAY FOR ECONOMIC NEWSIN THE UNITED STATES.THE SEPTEMBER JOBS REPORT IS DUEOUT AT 8:30AM.EXPERTS EXPECT IT TO SHOW THATJOB GROWTH WAS LESS ROBUST THANIN AUGUST.STILL THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATECOULD DIP AGAIN, AS THE RECOVERYCONTINUES AMID THE PANDEMIC.THIS IS ALSO THE L





