Whales made of plastic bottles outside Thai stock exchange raise ocean pollution awareness

Footage shows two whales made from recycled plastic bottles and cans outside the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

The sculptures have been installed outside the financial centre in the capital of Bangkok to raise awareness of ocean pollution and encourage people to recycle their drinks bottles and cans.

There is one large whale made of plastic bottles and paper stickers around the base.

While a second sculpture shows a smaller baby whale, which is also made from cans.

They have been placed outside the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) building in the Ratchada area.

The discarded trash can have a devastating effect on wildlife on land, but more more often in the sea, where marine creatures ingest the items or become stuck inside them.

A 'GoGreen' scheme hopes to encourage people to use biodegradable materials, avoid plastic and recycle their garbage correctly.