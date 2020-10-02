President Trump, First Lady test positive for COVID-19

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

The White House physician said the president is expected to continue carrying out his duties “without disruption” while recovering.

Trump, who has spent much of the year downplaying the threat of a virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans, said he and Mrs. Trump were quarantining.

President Donald Trump said early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, a stunning announcement that plunges the country deeper into uncertainty just a month before the presidential election.

overnight president donald trump and his wife meleania have tested positive for covid-19.

The two were tested after they learned...that one of trump's top aides had the virus.

Fs still img:trump positive.jpg in a tweet--- the president saying... he and the first lady are quaranining..and in the recovery process.

president trump, wife positive for covid-19 after top aide tested positive

President trump tweeting overnight: "the first lady and i tested positive for covid-19.

We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.

We will get through this together."

The first lady adding: "as too many americans have done this year, @potus & i are quarantining at home?

Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together."

The white house physician saying both are well and they plan to remain at home within the white house.

Late thursday, president trump announced plans to quarantine after one of his closest advisers - hope hicks - tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sources telling abc news hicks is experiencing symptoms. the president saying this on fox news trump fox sot: you know hope it very well, she is fantastic, she has done a great job.

It is very, very hard when you are with people from the military, and they come over to you and they want to hug you and kiss you because we really have done a good job for them.

Do you get close, and things happen.

She had traveled with the president multiple times this week -- including that trip to cleveland tuesday for the first presidential debate.

Sources also telling a-b-c news hicks tested positive the following day.

President trump mocked joe biden for wearing masks at that debate trump sot: i don't wear masks like him.

Every time you see him, he's got a mask.

He could be speaking 200 feet away from it, and he shows up with the biggest mask i've seen.

He's also admitted to downplaying the virus?

And has held rallies that defy his own white house coronavirus guidelines.

The president just said this thursday trump sot: "we are on track to develop and distribute a vaccine before the end of the year, and maybe substantially before and i just want to say that the end of the pandemic is in sight."

Throughout this pandemic more than 7 million people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in the u-s.

More than 207 thousand have died.

Cnn's chief medical correspondent says democratic candidate joe biden needs to be tested immediatley..

