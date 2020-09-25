Weather watcher battles high winds on south coast as Storm Alex pummels England

A storm chaser recorded this selfie video as he battled strong winds and heavy rain on England's south coast this morning.

Parts of the UK are being hit by Storm Alex as it swept in from France, the first named storm of the autumn season.

More than a month's worth of rain could be recorded in some parts of the UK over the next three days, UK media reported.

Video filmed this morning shows storm chaser Sam Whitfield near Start Point lighthouse in south Devon getting battered by 60 mph winds.

"Myself and a friend went out to witness the storm, leaving Plymouth at 0430 this morning.

[We] headed to Start Point lighthouse [and] ended up being battered by 60+mph winds, fighting to stand up.

You can see in video wind holding me up while getting hit with rain, which felt like pellets.

The Met Office has warned: "Coastal areas could see winds of up to 65mph until Saturday.

"Between 3am on Saturday and 6pm on Sunday, most of England, all of Wales, and the eastern side of Scotland are covered by a yellow weather warning for heavy rain."