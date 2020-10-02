Furniture stores hit by lower production amid coronavirus

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 3 days ago

Could affect you soon.

Anchor because of the pandemic brashers home furniture store owner says people could soon see a rise in prices in furniture and appliances.

."

Eddie brasher did not want to go on camera however he says business has been good.

He says the problem is the time it takes to get new merchandise in from manufacters.

Brasher says some manufacturing companies are low on employees which slows down production.

He says others are not able to get merchandise shipped on time.

For example he says if he put in an order for 20 freezers the store only recieves about seven of them on time.

Brasher says because of the virus manufacturers are raises prices for furniture and appliances which in turn costs the store more to stock inventory.

He says because of this some businesses are looking into possibly charging a "covid fee" which would make products more expensive for customers.

Brasher did tell me that at this time no businesses he knows off has started charging a covid fee.

He says if costs continue to rise it could happen very soon.

Reporting in calhoun county erin wilson wtva 9 news airbus in lowndes county