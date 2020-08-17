Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Crimes against women rising in North India, it's unfortunate: Rajasthan DGP

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Crimes against women rising in North India, it's unfortunate: Rajasthan DGP

Crimes against women rising in North India, it's unfortunate: Rajasthan DGP

Director General of Police (DGP) of Rajasthan, Bhupendra Yadav on October 02 said that it's unfortunate that crimes against women are rising in North India.

Adding on it, he said, "Police role is to act against perpetrators and raise awareness in society."He said, "It's unfortunate that crimes against women are rising in north India.

Our role is to act against perpetrators, and raise awareness in society.

We have swiftly acted in such cases and working with some NGOs to build an environment against sexual violence."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Director general of police Director general of police Head of the state police force in India

Andhra temple crimes not linked: DGP

 He claimed that 12 of the 19 temple attack cases since the Antarvedi Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple chariot blaze had been cracked.
DNA

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins Nitish Kumar-led JD(U)

 Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who came into limelight for his vocal condemnation of Mumbai Police’s non-cooperation to the state police team in actor..
IndiaTimes

North India North India Group of Northern Indian states

Parts of North India to witness increased rainfall in next two days: IMD scientist [Video]

Parts of North India to witness increased rainfall in next two days: IMD scientist

While speaking to ANI in Delhi, RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on August 17 stated that rain will increase in North India from tomorrow onwards and it will continue for few days. Adding on it, he said, parts of North India like Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana to receive increased rainfall in the next two days. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi today.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:37Published

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

Gandhi Jayanti: Chief Ministers, Governors pay tribute to Bapu [Video]

Gandhi Jayanti: Chief Ministers, Governors pay tribute to Bapu

The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Oct 02. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi Palaniswamy, Deputy Chief Minsiter O Panneerselvam and Governor Banwarilal Purohit paid floral tribute to Bapu at TN's Marina beach. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Jaipur on his birth anniversary. Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar also paid floral tribute to Bapu's statue in Pune. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also paid his respects to the father of nation.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published

Air pollution control on government's top priority, preparations on in Delhi-NCR hotspots before winter

 Haryana also Sonipat, Gurugram, Panipat, Faridabad, and Jhajjar. In Uttar Pradesh Ghaziabad, Noida, Bulandshahr, Gautam Budh Nagar and Meerut and Rajasthan's..
DNA

Bhupendra Yadav Bhupendra Yadav Indian Police Service officer of 1986 batch


Police Police Law enforcement body

Protest erupts in Hathras over gang-rape [Video]

Protest erupts in Hathras over gang-rape

People took to streets to hold protest against recent gang-rape of 19-year-old girl in Hathras. Protesters also raised slogans against Police and local administration. Rape victim succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment in Delhi on September 29.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published
Hathras rape case: 'Police forced us to take body to cremation ground', alleges victim's brother [Video]

Hathras rape case: 'Police forced us to take body to cremation ground', alleges victim's brother

In a tragic turn in Hathras rape case, UP police allegedly performed funeral of the victim without consent of the family at wee hours of Sep 30. When asked if family had given consent for funeral, victim's brother said, "No, Police did it on their own. We are scared of the police. Police forced us to take the body to cremation ground. We had said we'll do it in morning. We demand from state government that this matter be investigated and the culprits be hanged. We also want security. The administration is putting us under a lot of pressure. We don't trust the local Police, there should be judicial investigation." The interview of the victim's brother was taken after funeral around 4 am on Sep 30. The 19-year-old girl was gang-raped by four men on September 14 in Hathras when she went to gather fodder for her cattle. She succumbed to her injuries on morning of September 29 at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published
Bihar polls: BJP workers gherao Sushil Modi over candidature of Lakhisarai constituency [Video]

Bihar polls: BJP workers gherao Sushil Modi over candidature of Lakhisarai constituency

The workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gheraoed Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Modi, outside the party office in Patna over the candidature of Lakhisarai constituency for the upcoming state assembly elections. BJP workers and supporters pressed for a local candidate of Lakhisarai constituency, "Candidate should be local. Kumari Babita, working with us for last 25 years, should be made the candidate." They demanded cancellation of sitting MLA Vijay Sinha's candidature. Sushil Modi later left with Police's help.The elections in the state will be held in 3 phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, and counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published

Tweets about this

BonyMascarenhas

BON @KanganaTeam Mam its looks like u are a Coward WOMEN who dose not hv Guts to Blame the UP Govt for rising the Crimes against our sisters.. 8 minutes ago

x_aid_

Zaid Ayani RT @ANI: It's unfortunate that crimes against women are rising in north India. Our role is to act against perpetrators & raise awareness in… 19 minutes ago

news8_plus

News8Plus AMU students protest against rising crimes with women https://t.co/0KPbmahQ1k 51 minutes ago

mikemcg65624002

mike mcguire PhD mikeglasgowuk in Parler RT @timesofindia: It's unfortunate that crimes against women are rising in north India. Our role is to act against perpetrators & raise awa… 1 hour ago

queenshinglish

Anupama RT @itizntwatitznot: UP govt needs to STEP UP and provide answers on rising crimes against women, especially Dalit women, or STEP DOWN #upC… 2 hours ago

Eko_Bintang96

Eko Rising crimes against lower caste citizens in recent years contrast sharply with Modi’s electoral promises of socia… https://t.co/VorTMtdIjf 2 hours ago

ConnectGujarat

ConnectGujarat It's unfortunate that crimes against women are rising in north India. Our role is to act against perpetrators & rai… https://t.co/M4fbnh9dO4 2 hours ago

AyanDey76535391

Ayan Dey RT @nusratchirps: Finally, someone is accepting the gruesome reality. Why don't you hold @narendramodi ji accountable for the rising crimes… 2 hours ago