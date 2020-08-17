Crimes against women rising in North India, it's unfortunate: Rajasthan DGP

While speaking to ANI in Delhi, RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on August 17 stated that rain will increase in North India from tomorrow onwards and it will continue for few days. Adding on it, he said, parts of North India like Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana to receive increased rainfall in the next two days. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi today.
The nation is celebrating 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Oct 02. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi Palaniswamy, Deputy Chief Minsiter O Panneerselvam and Governor Banwarilal Purohit paid floral tribute to Bapu at TN's Marina beach. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Jaipur on his birth anniversary. Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar also paid floral tribute to Bapu's statue in Pune. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also paid his respects to the father of nation.
People took to streets to hold protest against recent gang-rape of 19-year-old girl in Hathras. Protesters also raised slogans against Police and local administration. Rape victim succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment in Delhi on September 29.
In a tragic turn in Hathras rape case, UP police allegedly performed funeral of the victim without consent of the family at wee hours of Sep 30. When asked if family had given consent for funeral, victim's brother said, "No, Police did it on their own. We are scared of the police. Police forced us to take the body to cremation ground. We had said we'll do it in morning. We demand from state government that this matter be investigated and the culprits be hanged. We also want security. The administration is putting us under a lot of pressure. We don't trust the local Police, there should be judicial investigation." The interview of the victim's brother was taken after funeral around 4 am on Sep 30. The 19-year-old girl was gang-raped by four men on September 14 in Hathras when she went to gather fodder for her cattle. She succumbed to her injuries on morning of September 29 at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.
The workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gheraoed Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Modi, outside the party office in Patna over the candidature of Lakhisarai constituency for the upcoming state assembly elections. BJP workers and supporters pressed for a local candidate of Lakhisarai constituency, "Candidate should be local. Kumari Babita, working with us for last 25 years, should be made the candidate." They demanded cancellation of sitting MLA Vijay Sinha's candidature. Sushil Modi later left with Police's help.The elections in the state will be held in 3 phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, and counting of votes will take place on November 10.
