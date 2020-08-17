Crimes against women rising in North India, it's unfortunate: Rajasthan DGP

Director General of Police (DGP) of Rajasthan, Bhupendra Yadav on October 02 said that it's unfortunate that crimes against women are rising in North India.

Adding on it, he said, "Police role is to act against perpetrators and raise awareness in society."He said, "It's unfortunate that crimes against women are rising in north India.

Our role is to act against perpetrators, and raise awareness in society.

We have swiftly acted in such cases and working with some NGOs to build an environment against sexual violence."