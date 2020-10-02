Trump and Melania Test Positive For COVID-19 Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit - Duration: 00:45s - Published 6 minutes ago Trump and Melania Test Positive For COVID-19 President Trump tweeted that he and the first lady, Melania Trump, have tested positive for COVID-19 and they will now quarantine. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Dr. Donna Shelton @staceyNYCDC I'll believe Trump and Melania actually have it when a few of these people also test positive. 3 seconds ago OLUKAYODE SALAKO President Trump and Melania test positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/1ks7bEzFHu 3 seconds ago The Star Vancouver Today’s coronavirus news: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19, Johns Hop… https://t.co/eAH3DRWPS8 3 seconds ago Morgan Smith RT @Independent: Mike Pence 'praying' for Trump and Melania as they test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/QWmmdo56ng 4 seconds ago Iam_FolukeDaramola President Trump and Melania test positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/wztTdG5E4Y 4 seconds ago #DailyNewsCover President Trump and Melania test positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/ajraWFtLnW 5 seconds ago Iam_Horndaskoure President Trump and Melania test positive for Coronavirus https://t.co/ZmW5B8sKpS 6 seconds ago Juliana Barrera RT @Reuters: President Donald Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, u… 10 seconds ago