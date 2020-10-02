Global  
 

Trump and Melania Test Positive For COVID-19

Video Credit: CBS 62 Detroit
Trump and Melania Test Positive For COVID-19

Trump and Melania Test Positive For COVID-19

President Trump tweeted that he and the first lady, Melania Trump, have tested positive for COVID-19 and they will now quarantine.


