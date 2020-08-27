The Animal Conservation Reserve Foundation in Guatemala has continued working through the coronavirus pandemic towards the protection of wild animals in the Caribbean region of the Central American cou

Animal foundation in Guatemala work during COVID-19 to ensure the conservation of wildlife on brink of extinction

The Animal Conservation Reserve Foundation in Guatemala has continued working through the coronavirus pandemic towards the protection of wild animals in the Caribbean region of the Central American country.

From black panthers to the indigenous mammal, tapir, and crocodiles, the foundation and its personnel house care for animals that are in danger of extinction.

Footage from October 1 shows inside the foundation that continued to rescue and give veterinary medical treatment even during the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite social distancing, the use of masks, the downsizing of personnel, and government restrictions, like curfews and banned mobilizing between provinces, the foundation continued working round the clock.