Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Animal foundation in Guatemala work during COVID-19 to ensure the conservation of wildlife on brink of extinction

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:53s - Published
Animal foundation in Guatemala work during COVID-19 to ensure the conservation of wildlife on brink of extinction

Animal foundation in Guatemala work during COVID-19 to ensure the conservation of wildlife on brink of extinction

The Animal Conservation Reserve Foundation in Guatemala has continued working through the coronavirus pandemic towards the protection of wild animals in the Caribbean region of the Central American cou

The Animal Conservation Reserve Foundation in Guatemala has continued working through the coronavirus pandemic towards the protection of wild animals in the Caribbean region of the Central American country.

From black panthers to the indigenous mammal, tapir, and crocodiles, the foundation and its personnel house care for animals that are in danger of extinction.

Footage from October 1 shows inside the foundation that continued to rescue and give veterinary medical treatment even during the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite social distancing, the use of masks, the downsizing of personnel, and government restrictions, like curfews and banned mobilizing between provinces, the foundation continued working round the clock.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hundreds of wild monkeys sterilised after raiding homes in southern Thailand [Video]

Hundreds of wild monkeys sterilised after raiding homes in southern Thailand

More than 200 wild monkeys were castrated in Thailand to control their population after repeatedly raiding homes in search of food. Thung Tale Wildlife Conservation officer Suwat Suksiri led a team..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:23Published
Sea turtle heads straight for diver to bite his camera lens and check him out [Video]

Sea turtle heads straight for diver to bite his camera lens and check him out

Papua New Guinea is home to some of the clearest waters and most incredible animal life on our planet. It is ranked as one of the top ten dive destinations for thrill seekers and nature lovers alike...

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:47Published
Meet the Southeast Asian animal that's endangered for being 'too cute' [Video]

Meet the Southeast Asian animal that's endangered for being 'too cute'

Adorable footage taken at the Riau Natural Resources Conservation Center in Pekanbaru in Indonesia shows a rarely seen slow loris. Also known as a Nycticebus Coucang, the tiny primate with big eyes..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:21Published