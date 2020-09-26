Rajouri boy Samad makes it to IPL, family and friends swell with pride

Rajouri boy Abdul Samad was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for 13th edition of IPL.

Right-handed batsman got a chance to showcase his skills in match against Delhi Capitals, where he scored a quick 12 of 7 balls.

Family and friends of his village are proud of his achievement.

"We want to see Samad will play for India and make name for our village Kalakot," said Samad's friend Narupam Singh.