Rajouri boy Samad makes it to IPL, family and friends swell with pride

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu Dhabi, the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner spoke debutant Abdul Samad. Warner said, "Abdul Samad is a good power hitter and a leg spinner. We knew what he is capable of and I have seen him hitting some long balls and I was very impressed." "This is great to give the young guys opportunity," he added.
Chennai Super Kings boarded buses for Dubai International Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 02 to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad. MS Dhoni-led CSK will look to turn things around when they battle with SRH. CSK currently stands at the bottom of the table of IPL 2020.
An all-round bowling performance guided Mumbai Indians to a 48 run win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 01. Kings XI Punjab's bowler Sheldon Cotterell said that his comeback is excellent from his part and he is feeling pleased with his performance. He also emphasized that the Kings XI Punjab is a family and the team will bounce back.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu Dhabi, the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner spoke about performance of Rashid Khan and today's victory against Delhi Capitals. Warner said, "Putting runs on the board and batting first was good. They (SRH) bowled very well in the power play. Credit to our bowlers as the way they played today and death bowling to the middle was outstanding as well." "Rashid is Rashid and he knows what he has to do. His game was exceptionally great tonight. He knows exactly what he has to do," Warner added.