Rajouri boy Samad makes it to IPL, family and friends swell with pride

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:46s
Rajouri boy Samad makes it to IPL, family and friends swell with pride

Rajouri boy Samad makes it to IPL, family and friends swell with pride

Rajouri boy Abdul Samad was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for 13th edition of IPL.

Right-handed batsman got a chance to showcase his skills in match against Delhi Capitals, where he scored a quick 12 of 7 balls.

Family and friends of his village are proud of his achievement.

"We want to see Samad will play for India and make name for our village Kalakot," said Samad's friend Narupam Singh.


Abdul Samad (Indian cricketer) Indian cricketer

Debutant Samad is good power hitter, great to give young guys opportunity: Skipper Warner [Video]

Debutant Samad is good power hitter, great to give young guys opportunity: Skipper Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu Dhabi, the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner spoke debutant Abdul Samad. Warner said, "Abdul Samad is a good power hitter and a leg spinner. We knew what he is capable of and I have seen him hitting some long balls and I was very impressed." "This is great to give the young guys opportunity," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:43Published

Rajouri Rajouri Town in Jammu and Kashmir, India


Indian Premier League Indian Premier League Twenty20 cricket league in India

IPL 2020: CSK leaves for Dubai International Stadium to play against SRH [Video]

IPL 2020: CSK leaves for Dubai International Stadium to play against SRH

Chennai Super Kings boarded buses for Dubai International Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 02 to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad. MS Dhoni-led CSK will look to turn things around when they battle with SRH. CSK currently stands at the bottom of the table of IPL 2020.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published
IPL 2020: KXIP will bounce back, says Sheldon Cotterell after losing match to MI [Video]

IPL 2020: KXIP will bounce back, says Sheldon Cotterell after losing match to MI

An all-round bowling performance guided Mumbai Indians to a 48 run win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 01. Kings XI Punjab's bowler Sheldon Cotterell said that his comeback is excellent from his part and he is feeling pleased with his performance. He also emphasized that the Kings XI Punjab is a family and the team will bounce back.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:46Published

Delhi Capitals Delhi Capitals Delhi based franchise cricket team of the Indian Premier League

David Warner lauds Rashid Khan, says 'He knows exactly what he has to do' [Video]

David Warner lauds Rashid Khan, says 'He knows exactly what he has to do'

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu Dhabi, the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner spoke about performance of Rashid Khan and today's victory against Delhi Capitals. Warner said, "Putting runs on the board and batting first was good. They (SRH) bowled very well in the power play. Credit to our bowlers as the way they played today and death bowling to the middle was outstanding as well." "Rashid is Rashid and he knows what he has to do. His game was exceptionally great tonight. He knows exactly what he has to do," Warner added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:11Published

Sunrisers Hyderabad Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL cricket team based in Hyderabad, India


