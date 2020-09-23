President & First Lady Both Test Positive For The Coronavirus

Global  
 

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 02:29s - Published
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump both tested positive for COVID-19 early Friday, and...
FOXNews.com - Published

Missouri governor and first lady test positive for coronavirus

Parson said he has not experienced any symptoms and that his wife's symptoms are minor.
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Washington PostMediaiteNewsyNPR


President Trump and First Lady both test "positive" for COVID-19... doesn't that mean Joe Biden and Chris Wallace are now infected, too?

(Natural News) President Trump announced late last night that he and First Lady Melania Trump have...
NaturalNews.com - Published Also reported by •Indian Express



President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump Test Positive for COVID-19

The president and first lady have tested positive for COVID-19. CBS 2 has team coverage after the news was announced on Twitter.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:34Published
President Trump Tests Positive For COVID-19

Early on Friday morning it became known that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has local recation to the news.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:38Published
Trump and Melania Test Positive For COVID-19

President Trump tweeted that he and the first lady, Melania Trump, have tested positive for COVID-19 and they will now quarantine.

Credit: CBS 62 Detroit     Duration: 00:45Published