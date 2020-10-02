Dr. Mallika Marshall On What's Next For President Trump After Coronavirus Diagnosis
WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall said the president will be watched closely for symptoms while he's in quarantine.
What’s next after President Trump tests positive for the coronavirusThere are many questions and few answers after President Donald Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus.
US protesters react to Trump's COVID diagnosisProtesters, who were gathering in Portland, Oregon said they were elated that President Trump has tested positive for coronavirus.
President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirusU.S. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have both tested positive for Covid-19.