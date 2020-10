John Weekley RT @jmbenson1491: Father God, Please hide President Trump and Our First Lady in the shadow of your wings and let no harm come near them. I… 1 second ago

Paudie O'Connor @realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS Get well soon President Trump and First Lady Melania. Wishing you both a speedy recovery.… https://t.co/rzH4MARkwa 1 second ago

Klay Kuban RT @ShamsCharania: President Donald Trump and the First Lady have tested positive for coronavirus. 2 seconds ago

Alexandra Henderson RT @AntonyRobart: On #GlobalNewsMorning: U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump test positive for #COVID19. We are follow… 2 seconds ago

SantaFe RT @BorisJohnson: My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus. 2 seconds ago

Arielle Mitropoulos RT @ABC: BREAKING: Pres. Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet from the president. htt… 2 seconds ago

joann merlino 🇺🇸🇮🇹 President Trump, First Lady test positive for coronavirus https://t.co/XVAwuUJeha via @nypost 2 seconds ago