837,000 More Americans File for Unemployment Benefits

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published
On Thursday, the Labor Department released a report on jobless claims in the United States.


Breaking down the latest jobs numbers

 The latest jobs report from the Department of Labor revealed another 837,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time last week. Diane Swonk,..
CBS News
US Job Market Shows Signs of Gradual Recovery [Video]

US Job Market Shows Signs of Gradual Recovery

Data released by the Labor Department on Thursday revealed that first-time unemployment filers fell below one million for the second time since the beginning of the pandemic.

mslibraaepisode

Libraa Looking at the news just made my blood pressure go up. Republicans rejected the 2.2t stimulus package again. Now ai… https://t.co/Gl1dNWH26j 7 hours ago

KYMA11

KYMA As more Americans file for unemployment, the White House and Congressional Democrats are under increasing pressure… https://t.co/8AF4uwSXyj 10 hours ago

ABC5FOX9

FOX 9/ABC 5 As more Americans file for unemployment, the White House and Congressional Democrats are under increasing pressure… https://t.co/AyKBp1Zf26 10 hours ago

13OnYourSide

13 On Your Side As more Americans file for unemployment, the White House and Congressional Democrats are under increasing pressure… https://t.co/ahXNsgd0nw 10 hours ago

LisaSturgisKYMA

Lisa Sturgis KYMA As more Americans file for unemployment, the White House and Congressional Democrats are under increasing pressure… https://t.co/eW1g5W8olj 10 hours ago

garamondgal

Heather R @NathanWRobinson @JoeBiden 26 million confirmation: https://t.co/oUB6WKbiNa 10 hours ago

JillayneMC

Jill @PhantomGenTV @Cernovich He doesn’t have any policies. He has failed at everything. Unemployment numbers as high a… https://t.co/Ldkho3u3e4 13 hours ago

KOBITV

KOBI-TV NBC5 News As more Americans file for unemployment, the White House and Congressional Democrats are under increasing pressure… https://t.co/y3A6mTFcTi 15 hours ago


