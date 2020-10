'Chasing after dreams': Local entrepreneur turning negative into positive Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:21s - Published 7 minutes ago 'Chasing after dreams': Local entrepreneur turning negative into positive 6 year old Liberty resident Anna Wettstein started "Safety with Style," selling custom mask chains 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IS REQUIRED A LOCALENTREPRENEURS TURNING A NEGATIVEINTO A POSITIVE WHILE GIVINGBACK ROB HUGHES SHOWS US HOWANNA WETSTEIN IS LEARNINGVALUABLE LESSONS ABOUT BUSINESSAND LIFE.THEY’RE ALWAYS LIKE OH MY GOSH,YOU KNOW WHERE THOSE SHOWINGJUST HOW MUCH WE BELIEVE IN HER6 YEAR OLD AND A WET.STEAM SALES CUSTOM MASKS CHAINS.THEY THINK THEY’RE COOL ANDPRETTY SO THEY JUST WANT THEMJUST GIVING HER THAT LIKECONFIDENCE TO REALLY ALWAYS GOAFTER HER DREAMS AND AND MAKEEVERYTHING THAT SHE THINKS OFLIKE INTO A REALITY ANNA AND HERMOM JENNIFER STARTED SAFETY WITHSTYLE MAKING THE MASK CHAINS ATTHEIR LIBERTY HOME.I LIKE PICKING UP THE COLOR.LOOK AT THE POSITIVE.I KNOW IT’S BROUGHT OUR FAMILY ALOT CLOSER, AND WE’VE MADE SOMEREALLY FUN MEMORIES THIS YEARAND DEFINITELY GOING TO BESOMETHING WE ALWAYS REMEMBEREACH MONTH A PORTION OF PROFITSGO TO A DIFFERENT CHARITY LIKECHILDREN’S MERCY.I WANTED TO HELP KIDS IF THEYWERE SICK JENNIFER HOPES.ANNA WILL CARRY THESE LIFELESSONS FORWARD INSPIRING OTHERSTO GO FOR IT AND LIVE THEIRDREAMS.WE HOPE WE’RE JUST KIND OFBUILDING THAT SPIRIT THAT WILLSHOW ALWAY CHASE AFTER HERDREAMS AND KIND OF GO OFF.WHAT SHE WON.ROB HUGHES CAME EC9 NEWS.GOOD JOB, ANNA.THE MASS CHAINS ARE ALSO BEINGSOLD IN LOCAL STORES TO ORDERYOURS VISIT SAF





You Might Like

Tweets about this