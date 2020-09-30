Keir Starmer Responds To Claims Of Boris Johnson's Complaining Over PM Salary



Related videos from verified sources Local lockdowns at 'tipping point' says mayor of Greater Manchester



The Labour Leader Keir Starmer holds an online summit with local Labourleaders from across the UK to discuss the fight against coronavirus. GreaterManchester’s mayor Andy Burnham described the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:14 Published 15 hours ago UK speaker says gov't bypassed lawmakers



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was reprimanded on Wednesday by the speaker of parliament for treating lawmakers with contempt by rushing through far-reaching COVID-19 restrictions without proper.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:31 Published 2 days ago Boris Johnson: Labour would have ‘bankrupted the country'



Boris Johnson slams Sir Keir Starmer saying Labour “would have bankrupted the country” after being questioned over the Winter Economic Plan set out by Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Report by Browna. Like.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:15 Published 2 days ago