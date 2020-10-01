'Dilbert' Creator Scott Adams Slams Trump, Will Vote For Him Anyway

Scott Adams is the creator of the "Dilbert" comic strip.

He is a fierce supporter of President Donald Trump.

However, Adams says he felt 'abused' after Trump failed to condemn white supremacists at the first presidential debate.

He told the Proud Boys, a known hate group, to "stand back and stand by." Adams said he'd vote for Trump if the president corrects his mistakes and denounces white supremacy.