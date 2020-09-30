Five including former woman BJP leader arrested over minor's rape in Rajasthan: Police

Five people including former district chief of BJP Mahila Morcha Sunita Verma and two district employees have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a minor girl in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan, informed OP Solanki, Superintendent of Police of Sawai Madhopur.

"The FIR has named former BJP Mahila Morcha district chief Sunita Verma, her associate Heera Lal and Punam Chaudhury who is linked to Congress," Solanki further said.