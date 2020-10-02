PM Modi's silence in Hathras case is dangerous for society: Bhim Army Chief

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on October 02 said that the need of the hour is to ensure more youngsters develop an interest in science. "The need of the hour is to ensure more youngsters develop an interest in science. For that, we must get well-versed with the science of history and the history of science," PM Modi said at the VAIBHAV Summit.
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended prayer meet for Mahatma Gandhi, on his birth anniversary at Gandhi Smriti. India celebrates 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today. Mahatma Gandhi gave the philosophy of 'Ahimsa' or non-violence to the world.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who on October 02 joined the protest at Jantar Mantar against the Hathras case, said that some people feel that attempts are being made to save the accused in the alleged gang-rape case. "The entire country wants that the culprits should be given stringent punishment. Some people feel that attempts are being made to save them. At this time, the victim's family needs all the possible help," said Kejriwal
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 02 joined protest at Jantar Mantar over Hathras incident. A Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped, and later died on September 29. Criticising the heinous crime, CM Kejriwal said, "There should be no politics on the alleged rape incident in Hathras"."There should be no politics on this issue. Why should such an incident happen in UP, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mumbai or Delhi? No rape incidents should happen in the country," said Kejriwal
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 02 against Hathras case in which a Dalit woman was allegedly gang raped and later died. "I will visit Hathras. Our struggle will continue till the time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) doesn't resign, and justice is served. I urge Supreme Court to take cognizance of the incident. We don't need this kind of 'Ram Rajya'," said Chandra Shekhar Aazad.
Thousands gathered at Jantar Mantar on Friday to protest over Hathras gang rape. Several student organizations were seen at the protest site. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with other AAP leaders joined the protesters at Jantar Mantar. AAP had called for a protest at India Gate but the protest site was changed to Jantar Mantar after police clarified that gathering at India Gate was not allowed. Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekar Azad also joined the protesters to demand justice for the victim. Left parties were seen at Jantar Mantar too. CPI leader D Raja and CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury joined the protesters on Friday. Members of the Youth Congress dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi to protest against the case. Hathras rape case shook the entire country with people demanding justice for the victim. The 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and later succumbed to her injuries at a Delhi hospital. Earlier on Thursday, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who were on their way to meet the victim’s family, were detained by the police at Yamuna Expressway. Watch the full video for more details.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath continues to face fire from opposition parties over the Hathras case. Delhi Chief Minister lashed out at the UP government and said that while the crime in
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on October 02 visited the 'Atal Tunnel, Rohtang' to review preparations for the inaugural function. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and Minister
Ahead of inauguration of Atal Tunnel, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur on October 02 said that all preparations have been made and state is waiting for Prime Minister to arrive. Adding