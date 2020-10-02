Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:31s
PM Modi's silence in Hathras case is dangerous for society: Bhim Army Chief

The Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad, demanded for justice from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hathras gang-rape case, where a 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped.

"When will Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak on the Hathras case?

PM Modi says that one should not beat Dalits.

Today we will come to you to demand justice at India Gate at 5pm in the evening.

Your (PM's) silence on the case is dangerous for society.

You have to answer and provide her justice."


