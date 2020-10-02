You won't crack your tooth on this hyper-realistic brick cake

This cake looks so real, you'd never believe it's not part of the wall.

Cool timelapse footage filmed on September 19 shows the realistic cake being formed within a brick wall and quickly becoming camouflaged.

Jack and his wife Stephanie started their business, Captive Cakes (@captive_cakes), in Glasgow, Scotland during the start of lockdown.

They told Newsflare: "We loved the trend of 'everything is cake' and decided to try making a cake outside.

This has been one of our favourite cakes to make yet, and we look forward to making more outside in the environment.

"Stephanie makes all of the cakes.

She has a degree in sculpture and environmental art.

We had never attempted anything like this before until lockdown happened.

Stephanie decided to give it a go after watching a video on YouTube and has never looked back since.

"We don’t just see it as cake, we see it as art.

I lost my job because of the pandemic, and managing this has now become my full-time job.

We love it and can’t wait to see where it goes."