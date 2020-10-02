Global  
 

President Trump And First Lady Melania Test Positive For COVID-19

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:19s - Published
President Trump And First Lady Melania Test Positive For COVID-19
Natalie Brand reports the couple is quarantining.

President Trump and First Lady both test "positive" for COVID-19... doesn't that mean Joe Biden and Chris Wallace are now infected, too?

(Natural News) President Trump announced late last night that he and First Lady Melania Trump have...
NaturalNews.com - Published

Coronavirus live updates: Donald Trump, Melania test positive for COVID-19; Amazon reveals nearly 20,000 workers had infections

President Trump and First Lady Melania have tested positive for COVID-19. About 20K Amazon workers...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •SBS


Trump, Melania test positive for coronavirus, president vows to begin quarantine 'immediately'

The revelation Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus came after a top...
Delawareonline - Published Also reported by •SBSUSATODAY.com



How Americans saw the President's news [Video]

How Americans saw the President's news

The US president and the first lady are self-isolating with coronavirus and the US morning shows showed the lack of clarity.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:27Published
President Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus: What Wall Street Needs to Know [Video]

President Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus: What Wall Street Needs to Know

President Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus. Here's what we know so far and how Wall Street and reacting.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:05Published
Mike Pompeo: We're praying for the president and the first lady's speedy recovery [Video]

Mike Pompeo: We're praying for the president and the first lady's speedy recovery

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he and his wife have tested negativefor the coronavirus after they were examined on their aeroplane 20 minutesprior to landing in Dubrovnik, Croatia, on Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published